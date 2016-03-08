TORONTO, March 8 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and mining stocks, but holding near three-month highs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.27 points, or 0.38 percent, at 13,332.33, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)