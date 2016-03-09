BRIEF-Cemtrex says received more than $21 mln in new orders in April
* Cemtrex Inc says received more than $21 million in new orders during month of April
TORONTO, March 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy stocks as crude oil prices rallied, while financial sector stocks also rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 93.34 points, or 0.70 percent, at 13,404.39, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Delta Air Lines Inc - co, Lyft partnering to offer skymiles members more opportunities to earn miles by requesting a ride