TORONTO, March 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy stocks as crude oil prices rallied, while financial sector stocks also rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 93.34 points, or 0.70 percent, at 13,404.39, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)