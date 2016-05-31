UPDATE 2-Deere profit beats on strong farm equipment demand, shares jump
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
TORONTO May 31 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, while financials were little changed after one of the country's major banks reported results that were below market expectations.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.63 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,119.30, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)
JAKARTA, May 19 Indonesia is offering 15 conventional and unconventional oil and gas blocks to potential bidders, government officials said on Friday, hoping more flexible terms will help reverse flagging interest in the sector after lacklustre performance in 2016.