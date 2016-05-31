TORONTO May 31 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, while financials were little changed after one of the country's major banks reported results that were below market expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.63 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,119.30, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)