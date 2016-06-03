TORONTO, June 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as gold mining stocks surged after weaker than expected U.S. jobs data reduced expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.10 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,159.09, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)