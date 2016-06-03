BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as gold mining stocks surged after weaker than expected U.S. jobs data reduced expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.10 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,159.09, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.