TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Monday as energy shares pulled back with oil, and investors fretted about the possibility of Britain voting to leave the European Union.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.44 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,998.10 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)