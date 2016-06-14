METALS-Zinc and nickel rise on China steel industry crackdown
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds official prices)
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Tuesday as energy stocks advanced, offsetting losses for mining and financial stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 1.22 points, or 0.01 percent, to 13,995.10, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds official prices)
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.