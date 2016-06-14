TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Tuesday as energy stocks advanced, offsetting losses for mining and financial stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 1.22 points, or 0.01 percent, to 13,995.10, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher.