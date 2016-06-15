BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by the financial and materials groups, while lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.85 points, or 0.15 percent, at 13,905.08. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.