TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index jumped higher in early trade on Monday, as investors returned to equity markets on rising expectations that Britain will vote to remain in the European Union later this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 133.26 points, or 0.96 percent, at 14,035.03 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups rose, with materials the only drag. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)