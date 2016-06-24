US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
TORONTO, June 24 Canada's main stock index fell more than 2 percent in early trading on Friday after a British referendum resulted in the country choosing to leave the European Union.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 295.98 points, or 2.09 percent, at 13,835.40 shortly after the open. The materials sector that includes gold miners surged with bullion, while the nine other main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
MEXICO CITY, May 18 The governing board of Mexico's central bank unanimously hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent on Thursday, surprising most market participants who expected the bank to keep rates steady as it sought to keep above-target inflation in check.