TORONTO, June 24 Canada's main stock index fell more than 2 percent in early trading on Friday after a British referendum resulted in the country choosing to leave the European Union.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 295.98 points, or 2.09 percent, at 13,835.40 shortly after the open. The materials sector that includes gold miners surged with bullion, while the nine other main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)