US STOCKS-Futures rise as Trump slump eases
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
TORONTO, July 6 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, as its heavyweight energy and financial sectors lost ground with lower oil prices and rising doubts about global economic growth.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 62.81 points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,156.76 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.