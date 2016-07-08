TORONTO, July 8 Canada's main stock index jumped in early trade on Friday in a broad move higher after robust U.S. jobs data, with energy shares gaining with higher oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 113.39 points, or 0.80 percent, at 14,247.85 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main industry sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)