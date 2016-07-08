UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
TORONTO, July 8 Canada's main stock index jumped in early trade on Friday in a broad move higher after robust U.S. jobs data, with energy shares gaining with higher oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 113.39 points, or 0.80 percent, at 14,247.85 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main industry sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
* Works council says extension linked to job safeguards (Adds company confirmation, details on compliance chief, works council demands)