BRIEF-Moody's say Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
TORONTO, July 13 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, with gold miners leading the charge to a fresh 11-month high while energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.56 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,530.23 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main sector were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp\; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.