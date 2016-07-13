TORONTO, July 13 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, with gold miners leading the charge to a fresh 11-month high while energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.56 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,530.23 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main sector were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp\; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)