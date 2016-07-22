TORONTO, July 22 Canada's main stock index was little changed in early trade on Friday, pausing on the way to a fourth straight weekly gain, as banks, telecoms and energy stocks rose and the materials sector fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.31 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,560.52 shortly after opening slightly higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)