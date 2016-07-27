TORONTO, July 27 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, buoyed by gains for gold miners and other resource stocks as well as several consumer and technology names that beat earnings expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.64 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,584.64 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)