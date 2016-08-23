TORONTO Aug 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by financial shares after one of the country's major banks reported better-than-expected earnings, while lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.05 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,785.24, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)