TORONTO Aug 24 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower metal prices weighed on mining stocks, offsetting gains for financials after one of the country's major banks reported slightly higher-than-expected quarterly results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.52 points, or 0.17 percent, at 14,739.25, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)