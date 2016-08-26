BRIEF-AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship
* AMSC and Electrical Consultants Inc expand relationship to offer full, turnkey electric grid solutions
TORONTO Aug 26 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as higher metal prices supported the materials group ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that could give a clearer picture on the U.S. interest rate outlook.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.50 points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,669.22, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities