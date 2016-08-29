TORONTO Aug 29 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday as financial stocks gained ground, offsetting losses for energy stocks as oil fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.82 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,656.70, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)