GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
TORONTO Aug 30 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by financial stocks after Bank of Nova Scotia reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, while higher oil prices supported energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.54 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,712.51, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.