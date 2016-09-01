TORONTO, Sept 1 Canada's main stock index dipped on Thursday as lower oil and gold prices weighed on energy and mining stocks, while financials rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.09 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,576.86, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)