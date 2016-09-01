MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, Sept 1 Canada's main stock index dipped on Thursday as lower oil and gold prices weighed on energy and mining stocks, while financials rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.09 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,576.86, shortly after the open. Four of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP