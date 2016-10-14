MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 16
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Oct 14 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by energy and financials as stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data supported global equity markets and oil rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.86 points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,685.57, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.