PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Oct 17 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Monday, led by gains for the materials group and for Rogers Communications Inc after it named a new chief executive officer, while lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy and railroad companies.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.81 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,586.80, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.