BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
TORONTO Oct 19 Canada's main stock index made a small gain early on Wednesday, with rising commodity prices helping energy and gold mining stocks push higher while railway stocks lagged.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 23.32 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,775.57 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: