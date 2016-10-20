TORONTO Oct 20 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, one day after closing at a 16-month high, as a pullback in oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.67 points, or 0.19 percent, at 14,811.82, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)