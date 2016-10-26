BRIEF-Marathon Patent's unit receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
* Marathon Patent Group wholly-owned subsidiary Signal IP receives scheduling order in trial with Fiat U.S.A.
TORONTO Oct 26 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Wednesday as energy stocks followed oil prices lower and fintech company DH Corp plunged after its earnings missed expectations.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.45 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,831.18 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: