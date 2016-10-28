BRIEF-Seahawks, CenturyLink extend stadium and event center naming rights deal
* Co, Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal have agreed to terms on a stadium naming rights extension beginning 2019 through 2033 NFL season
TORONTO Oct 28 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday, with heavyweight energy and financials sectors slipping as oil prices lost ground and U.S. GDP data supported the expectation of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike this year.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.65 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,802.10 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Co, Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal have agreed to terms on a stadium naming rights extension beginning 2019 through 2033 NFL season
May 15 The City of Philadelphia on Monday sued Wells Fargo & Co, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of intentionally steering minority borrowers into higher-cost home loans than it offered white borrowers.