BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
TORONTO Nov 9 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday as investors piled into major gold miners in reaction to a shock victory for Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.93 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,679.77 shortly after open marginally in the red. The materials sector jumped 3 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.