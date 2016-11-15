TORONTO Nov 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by a greater than 2 percent gain for the energy group as oil rallied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.36 points, or 0.17 percent, at 14,623.81, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)