BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
TORONTO Nov 25 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday as lower oil prices weighed on energy shares, offsetting gains for the materials and utilities groups.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.16 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,063.04, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE