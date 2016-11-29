TORONTO Nov 29 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as a drop in commodity prices pressured the energy and materials groups, offsetting gains for banks after Bank of Nova Scotia reported a better-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.41 points, or 0.30 percent, at 14,970.95, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)