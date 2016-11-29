BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
TORONTO Nov 29 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as a drop in commodity prices pressured the energy and materials groups, offsetting gains for banks after Bank of Nova Scotia reported a better-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.41 points, or 0.30 percent, at 14,970.95, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):