BRIEF-PrimeEnergy qtrly earnings per share $7.35
* Qtrly revenues $20.5 million versus $13.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Dec 14 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a fresh 19-month high the previous day, as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while financials also lost ground as investors braced for the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.19 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,362.08, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Qtrly revenues $20.5 million versus $13.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.