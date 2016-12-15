BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
TORONTO Dec 15 Canada's main stock index slipped at the open on Thursday, weighed down by losses among gold miners while financial stocks broadly gained after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked rates and struck a hawkish note on further increases.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.05 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,180.13. It had its sharpest fall in a month in the prior session. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at an event in New Delhi. 11:15 am: Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala at an event in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: JSW Steel earnings press meet in Mumb