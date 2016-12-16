UPDATE 2-Merkel's conservatives clinch victory in key state vote
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
TORONTO Dec 16 Canada's main stock index rose at Friday's open as higher oil prices helped heavyweight energy stocks lead broad gains and gold miners recovered from Thursday's slump as prices of the metal steadied.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.10 points, or 0.46 percent, to 15,288.41 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main sectors moved higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
KIEV, May 14 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday he had several candidates in mind to replace Valeria Gontareva as central bank governor, but that it was too early to name them before the necessary political consultations had taken place.