TORONTO Dec 29 Canada's main stock index edged marginally higher on Thursday, as gains in gold stocks helped offset losses in the key financial and energy groups.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 12.13 points, or 0.08 percent, to 15,373.23 shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were moderately positive. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)