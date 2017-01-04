TORONTO Jan 4 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, a day after hitting a 20-month high, as industrial and materials stocks gained and Encana Corp jumped on an upward revision to its margin forecast.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.16 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,435.19 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)