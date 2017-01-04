UPDATE 8-Oil prices fall on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
TORONTO Jan 4 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, a day after hitting a 20-month high, as industrial and materials stocks gained and Encana Corp jumped on an upward revision to its margin forecast.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.16 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,435.19 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO/CALGARY, Alberta, May 30 Shares in Kinder Morgan Canada fell as much as 7.4 percent on their debut in heavy trading on Tuesday, a day after political upheaval in the province of British Columbia cast doubt over the firm's plans to expand a key pipeline.