TORONTO Jan 6 Canada's main stock index slipped at the open on Friday as gold miners reversed strong gains from the previous session, leading a broad retreat despite strong domestic jobs and trade data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.33 points, or 0.34 percent, at 15,533.25 shortly after the open. All of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)