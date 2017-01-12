BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
TORONTO Jan 12 Canada's main stock index turned lower in early trade on Thursday as losses among heavyweight financial stocks offset gains in mining and energy companies as commodity prices rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.92 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,475.62 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board