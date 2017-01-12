TORONTO Jan 12 Canada's main stock index turned lower in early trade on Thursday as losses among heavyweight financial stocks offset gains in mining and energy companies as commodity prices rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.92 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,475.62 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)