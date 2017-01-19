BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver -qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19 pct increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
TORONTO Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.50 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,415.35, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* 3TL Technologies Corp says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 36% to $202,737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: