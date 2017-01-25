TORONTO Jan 25 Canada's main stock index moved closer to a record high on Wednesday, led by gains for its heavyweight energy and financial groups as global stocks climbed, while lower gold prices weighed on gold mining shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.42 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,636.11, shortly after the open, having touched its highest since September 2014 at 15,641.23. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)