TORONTO Jan 30 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with losses broad based as oil fell and after a travel ban implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump triggered uncertainty for investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 94.15 points, or 0.60 percent, at 15,481.66. All of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)