TORONTO Feb 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, with heavyweight financial shares gaining ground as investors weighed a much stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. nonfarm payrolls.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.35 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,423.46, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)