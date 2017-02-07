BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
TORONTO Feb 7 Canada's main stock index made slight gains in early trade on Tuesday, helped by rising railway and financial stocks while shares of energy companies weighed with lower oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.78 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,463.72 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,