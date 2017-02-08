TORONTO Feb 8 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Wednesday, led lower by energy stocks as oil prices fell for a third straight day on bloated U.S. supply and diminished Chinese demand, while bank stocks also retreated after recent gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 55.74 points, or 0.36 percent, at 15,443.06 shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)