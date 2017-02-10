TORONTO Feb 10 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to an all-time high as higher oil prices supported energy shares, while a surge in domestic jobs suggested the economy was finding its footing.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 71.96 points, or 0.46 percent, at 15,689.26, shortly after the open. It breached its record peak of 15,685.13 from September 2014. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)