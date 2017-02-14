TORONTO Feb 14 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday after five straight days of gains that took it to a fresh all-time high the day before, with financials trimming some recent gains ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.90 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,745.68, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)