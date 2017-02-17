TORONTO Feb 17 Canada's main stock index fell for the first day in nine on Friday, pulling back from a fresh record high the day before, pressured by losses for heavyweight financial and energy groups.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 60.89 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,803.28, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)