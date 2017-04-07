TORONTO, April 7 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Friday as the financials group lost ground, while gold mining shares climbed after escalating geopolitical tensions boosted gold prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.05 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,702.23, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)