TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index was slightly lower in early trade on Tuesday, while Bombardier Inc rose on a Bloomberg report it and Siemens AG are in talks to combine their train operations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.33 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,694.46. Bombardier was up 4.1 percent at C$2.31. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)