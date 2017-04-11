BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index was slightly lower in early trade on Tuesday, while Bombardier Inc rose on a Bloomberg report it and Siemens AG are in talks to combine their train operations.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.33 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,694.46. Bombardier was up 4.1 percent at C$2.31. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results