BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 12 Canada's main stock index opened slightly lower on Wednesday, while BlackBerry Ltd shares received a sharp boost after an arbitration panel ruled that chipmaker Qualcomm Inc must refund it $814.9 million in royalty payments.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.92 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,69919 shortly after the open, as its heavyweight financial, energy and materials sectors all lost ground. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results