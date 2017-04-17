TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Monday, boosted by a rebound among financial stocks and gains for some railway and pipeline stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.40 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,596.88 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)